Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) reports same-store sales increased 1.3% in FQ4, below consensus of +3%.

Segment sales: Sally Beauty Supply: $576.58M (+0.8%) vs. $585.2M consensus; Beauty Systems Group: $381.23M (-3.3%) vs. $406.4M consensus.

Segment same-store sales growth: Sally Beauty Supply: +1.7% vs. consensus of +2.7%; Beauty Systems Group: +0.6% vs. consensus of +1.5%.

Global e-commerce sales increased by 69%.

Gross margin rate improved 150 bps to 51.1% vs. consensus of 49.5%.

SG&A expense rate up 60 bps to 38.3% vs. consensus of 36.7%, driven primarily by higher e-commerce delivery expense, continued transformation investment, and a lower sales volume.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 70 bps to 12.6% vs. consensus of 11.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin +40 bps to 15.3%.

Total store count -23 Y/Y to 5,038.

“We begin fiscal 2021 focused on completing our transformation plan while maintaining stringent financial discipline and ample liquidity as uncertainty remains as to the duration and severity of the pandemic. Our strategic initiatives will involve capitalizing on strong consumer interest in DIY hair color, building and refining our digital customer experience including the addition of ‘Buy Online / Pickup In-Store’, growing our new Private Label Rewards Credit Card Program, expanding the rollout of JDA to the rest of our distribution centers, and growing our partnerships with Female-owned and Black-owned brands. This should provide our Company with a strong platform as we navigate past COVID-19 and achieve our goal of sustained long-term profitable growth,” said Chris Brickman, President and CEO.

The company is not providing formal guidance at this time.

