Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies has submitted marketing applications in the U.S. seeking approval of Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) and in Europe (branded as DARZALEX SC), a subcutaneous formulation of the CD38-directed cytolytic antibody, combined with pomalidomide and dexamethasone, for the potential treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least one prior line of therapy.

The fixed-dose formulation can be administered over three-to-five minutes versus intravenous infusion over several hours with the current Darzalex formulation.

The FDA first approved Darzalex in November 2015 for previously treated MM.

Janssen in-licensed global rights from Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in August 2012.