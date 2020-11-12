In its first earnings report since the business combination with Tortoise Acquisition, Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) says it made progress in Q3 toward commercialization of its Hybrid and Hypertruck ERX solutions for the Class 8 truck market, while also establishing key partnerships.

A wider nine-month loss was reported for Q3 than a year ago (-$0.76 vs. -$0.49).

"With ample resources from our strategic combination, Hyliion is well-capitalized and primed to disrupt the powertrain market. Our focus in 2020 and 2021 will be to position the company for long-term sustainable growth, capturing the material market opportunity from the electrification of class 8 vehicles," says CEO Thomas Healy.