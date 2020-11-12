It is a busy day for Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) with the company topping estimates on both lines of its FQ4 report, while guiding full-year EPS below expectations ($1.10 to $1.75 vs. $1.96 consensus).

Meritor also disclosed a restructuring plan that includes closing three U.S. manufacturing plants (Chicago, Livermore, CA and Livonia, MI) in its industrials business and one European administration office (Zurich). The actions are expected to generate $10M in annual run rate savings.

CEO update: "While fiscal year 2020 brought unforeseen headwinds, Meritor implemented cost containment actions early, bolstered our liquidity and maintained a strong balance sheet, which helped offset the financial impact of the pandemic and enabled us to continue making long-term investments... We remain confident that our M2022 plan remains on track."

Shares of Meritor are up 1.97% premarket to $28.53.

