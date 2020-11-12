Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) invests more than $250M in PharmaPacks, a business that started out as a single brick-and-mortar pharmacy and has evolved into a platform that connects consumers to health, beauty and wellness brands on popular online marketplaces.

The investment is part of Carlyle's commitment to Consumer, Media & Retail.

After reaching over $250M in sales in 2019, Pharmapacks is on a current run rate to achieve ~60% Y/Y growth. It expects the opening of an additional 230K square-foot replenishment center this month to further accelerate growth in Q4.

Pharmapacks has formed partnerships with consumer brands across ecommerce marketplaces in North America, including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, Google and Facebook.

Equity capital for the investment came from Carlyle Partners VII, a $18.5B fund that makes majority and strategic minority investments primarily in the U.S. in targeted industries, including Consumer, Media & Retail.

