Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) reports 29% Y/Y Q3 revenue growth to RMB125.44B driven by the 45% increase in online games sales to RMB 44.4B.

The media ad segment showed signs of pandemic recovery with a 1% decline compared to the double-digit plunge last quarter.

Online ads were up 16% to RMB21.4B due to a "rapid demand growth" across certain end markets.

Net income topped estimates at RMB38.5B vs. the 30.3B consensus after nearly RMB12B gains in its top tech holdings.

"This quarter marked the second anniversary of our strategic organization upgrade, which was intended to enhance our strength in Consumer Internet and extend our presence to Industrial Internet. While the upgrade was designed to bear fruit over the longer run, we are already seeing initial benefits in areas such as consolidating our advertising services, rejuvenating our product and content platforms, growing our cloud and SaaS businesses and building an internal open source code base. In the face of public health, macroeconomic, and geopolitical challenges, we will seek to sharpen our focus, innovate, and collaborate with our partners in order to better serve our users, customers and the society at large," says CEO Ma Huateng.

Tencent's focus on online gaming is thought to offer the company more protection than Alibaba and JD.com against Chinese antitrust draft laws threatening online platforms.