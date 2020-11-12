As part of its 2020 Commercial Market Outlook, Boeing (NYSE:BA) expects China's airlines to acquire 8,600 new airplanes valued at $1.4T and commercial aviation services valued at $1.7T over the next 20 years.

That reflects an expected robust recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as China’s rapidly growing middle class, increased economic growth and growing urbanization.

Since 2000, China’s commercial jet fleet has expanded sevenfold, and approximately 25% of all aviation growth worldwide in the last decade has come from China. Boeing forecasts this trend will continue through 2040.

"While COVID-19 has severely impacted every passenger market worldwide, China's fundamental growth drivers remain resilient and robust," said Richard Wynne, managing director, China Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Not only has China's recovery from COVID-19 outpaced the rest of the world, but also continued government investments toward improving and expanding its transportation infrastructure, large regional traffic flows, and a flourishing domestic market mean this region of the world will thrive."