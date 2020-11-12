Energizer (NYSE:ENR) reports organic sales increased 6.1% in FQ4 to beat even the top end of its guidance range of +3% to +6%. Distribution gains across all product categories contributed 3% to the organic increase during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $140.4M vs. $160.1M.

CEO outlook: "We expect the increased costs related to COVID-19 will be substantially reduced by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The actions we have taken include enhancing our manufacturing network, reorganization of our global product supply structure, and acceleration of our investment in enterprise analytics to drive better, and more timely, decision-making. With these steps well underway, we believe we are back on the path of delivering meaningful growth in 2021 and beyond by improving productivity and taking costs out of the business while continuing to grow the top line through both innovation and strengthening our brands."

Looking ahead, Energizer expects full-year revenue growth of +2% to +4% vs. +1.5% consensus and EPS of $2.95 to $3.25 vs. $3.13 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $600M to $630M is anticipated vs. $622M consensus.

Energizer also approved a new 7.5M share buyback plan.

Shares of Energizer are down 5.05% on light volume in premarket action to $44.80.

