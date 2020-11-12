ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) expects Q3 revenue to be at the high end of the previously announced guidance range of $8M-$10M vs. $9.9M.

Q3 gross margin is expected to exceed 42%, compared to prior guidance of 38% to 42%.

The Company expects a profitable Q3 with at least $2M in net profits, exceeding the current analyst consensus estimates.

Mr. Yumin Liu, ReneSola Power Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Solid revenue, coupled with our strong focus on prudent cost control, has enabled us to deliver robust bottom-line results."

Q3 financial results will be released on December 1, 2020.

SOL +5.6% premarket to $3.73

Source: Press Release