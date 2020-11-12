In apparent response to the news that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2 requires storage at a frigid minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) announces that its candidate, CVnCoV, is stable for at least three months at +41 degrees Fahrenheit (+5 Celsius) which is standard refrigerator temperature. It is also stable for up to 24 hours at room temp in a ready-to-use setting.

CVnCoV, an mRNA vaccine, is currently being tested in a Phase 1 study in 284 healthy adult volunteers and in a Phase 2 trial in 691 healthy adults (one and two doses). A large-scale pivotal trial, required to support an EUA application, has not even begun.

Pfizer and BioNTech are weeks away from an EUA application in the U.S. Approval may happen as early as year-end.