Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow reportedly met with Papua New Guinea landowners in Port Moresby today to discuss royalty arrangements, as the company seeks to negotiate a reopening of the Porgera gold mine.

The Porgera Landowners Association says a group met Bristow and are pressing for direct royalty payments.

Barrick's lease over the mine, which it operated with China's Zijin Mining, lapsed when Prime Minister Marape refused to extend it in April.

Bristow and Marape agreed last month that Barrick and Zijin would be allowed to remain as operator, but Bristow told a mining conference that a full resolution of the dispute was "a long way off."