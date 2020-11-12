Stratasys shares gain after Q3 beats show signs of pandemic recovery

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) gains 1.1% pre-market after Q3 results top estimates with $127.9M in revenue (-19% Y/Y) and a $0.05 loss per share. The company attributed the revenue decline to the continuing pandemic impact on some core end markets.

Adjusted gross margin was 46.8% vs. the 46.1% consensus and 52.4% for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $5.2M, below the $14.5M in last year's quarter but improved on the $6.8M in Q2.

Cash from operations totaled $2.6M. Cash position was $308.2M with no debt.

"We were pleased to see sequential improvements in both our top and bottom lines for this quarter, reflecting the beginning of a potential recovery from the pandemic," says CEO Yoav Zeif.

Peer 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is down 0.6% before the bell.

