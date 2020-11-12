Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) +2.3% pre-market after agreeing to sell its Pennsylvania operations, including the Cumberland Mine, to Iron Senergy Holding.

The deal will transfer the subsidiaries that hold Contura's Cumberland and Emerald mines and the associated coal reserves, mining permits and operations, infrastructure, equipment and transloading facilities.

Iron Senergy will assume all reclamation obligations associated with the Pennsylvania entities, estimated at $169M of undiscounted future cash outflows, which will release Contura from the obligations.

In a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha, Permanent Value says Contura has enough liquidity to survive the current slump.