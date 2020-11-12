Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF) and Tryg A/S enter subscription agreements with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to provide part of the purchase price for a possible offer for RSA Insurance Group (OTCPK:RSAIF).

The agreements provide for the aggregate issuance of 23.8M subscription receipts at a price of C$134.50 (US$102.67) per subscription receipt for gross proceeds of C$3.2B (US$2.4B).

The commitments for each investor are: CDPQ, C$1.5B; CPP Investments C$1.2B, and Ontario Teachers' C$0.5B.

Completion of the offering is conditional upon the consortium of Intact and Tryg announcing a firm offer for RSA.

Each subscription receipt will entitle the holder to receive one common share of Intact as well as a commitment fee upon closing of the acquisition of RSA.