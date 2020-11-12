Bioceres (NYSEMKT:BIOX) has agreed to acquire the remaining 50% ownership interest in Verdeca, a joint venture between the company and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in 2012 to develop second generation biotechnologies for soybean and to globally commercialize HB4 Soy technology, as well as Intellectual Property assets related to soybean and wheat.

Through this transaction Bioceres has also acquired rights to Arcadia’s quality wheat traits and the related Good Wheat brand for Latin America.

Bioceres will pay Arcadia $5M in cash and $15M in equity consisting of 1.875M Bioceres shares priced at $8 and which are subject to a six-month lock-up period.

Following the closing of the transaction, Bioceres will also pay Arcadia $2M subject to Verdeca obtaining Chinese import clearance for HB4 Soy or achieving penetration of this technology in a minimum number of planted hectares, royalty payments equivalent to 6% of the net HB4 Soy technology revenues realized by Verdeca and capped to a maximum $10M and royalty payment of 25% of the net wheat technology revenues resulting from the in-licensed materials.