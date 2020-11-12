Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) to acquire privately held Timios Holdings in an all-cash deal for $40M.

Founded in 2008 by real estate industry veteran Trevor Stoffer, Timios' vision is to bring honesty and transparency to real estate transactions.

"Ideanomics' DNA is to serve as a catalyst for change through innovation. Timios fits perfectly within our model as a disruptive force in the mortgage and title industry, which currently has many antiquated processes that go against the trend towards transparency and freedom of choice. With this acquisition, we are onboarding a profitable business which has grown both its top and bottom line tremendously in 2020. We are delighted to add them to our family, where we anticipate they will integrate seamlessly, and we look forward to working with the management team to further develop what is a win-win for both Ideanomics and Timios," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.

The U.S. real estate market is forecasted to continue its upward trend in 2021, with home sales expected to rise and a high volume of sales to occur as buyers take advantage of low interest rates.