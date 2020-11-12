The Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) has entered into a supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc., a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Under the terms of agreement, the Company will offer Truverra-branded medical cannabis products through the Medical Cannabis' online sales platform accessible to patients across Canada.

"We are particularly pleased to introduce Truverra to Canadian patients, who will be able to order dried flower, pre-rolls and full-spectrum CBD oil. Included in our offering will be our Jean Guy strain, which is a tribute to the legendary variety offered by the Montreal Compassion Club," said Beena Goldenberg, President and CEO of Supreme Cannabis.

See below company's various offerings: