Organicell (OTCPK:BPSR) announces that several participants have been enrolled in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Zofin in COVID-19 patients with moderate-to-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. The subjects have been enrolled and treated at Larkin Hospital in Miami, FL.

It expects to complete the 20-subject study by year-end.

The company says Zofin (formerly Organicell Flow) is an acellular biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent. It contains over 300 growth factors, cytokines, and chemokines as well as other extracellular vesicles/nanoparticles derived from perinatal tissues.