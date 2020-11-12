CloudMD Software & Services (OTCPK:DOCRF) launched an Enterprise Health Solutions Division designed to create engagement and enable patients through personalized health and wellbeing solutions.

Karen Adams, Chief Health Innovation Officer will lead the new division and assume the additional role of Global Head of Enterprise Health Solutions.

In 2019, health spending in Canada was ~$264B, 30% represents private-sector spending.

Canadians spend ~$950M on counselling services annually and lose ~$2.1B in wages due to long wait times for healthcare services.

CloudMD recognizes the market needs to integrate disconnected health and wellbeing benefits with technology enabled services to ensure increased access and continuity of care.