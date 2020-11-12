Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) has secured a blanket purchase order from an existing customer for its Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit and consumables to conduct 10,000 tests.

The Company has already shipped a portion of the purchase order, with balance to be delivered in the current quarter.

APDN anticipates recurring purchase orders for Assay Kits and consumables from the customer.

The Assay Kit may be used for pooled surveillance testing by non-CLIA and CLIA certified laboratories.

The Company is offering surveillance testing in compliance with current CDC, FDA, and CMS guidances.