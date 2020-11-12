Needham weighs in on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) after the company reported a disappointing Q3 due in part to pressure on sales from COVID-19.

Analyst Rick Patel says concerns on Revolve Group aside from the October trends include that the escalation of COVID could prolong limits on social gatherings and Q4 looks to be more promotional than Q3, which could weigh on gross margins.

"Net, the recovery setup appears favorable but the timing and magnitude are uncertain," writes Patel.

Needham keeps a Hold rating in place.

Read the Revolve Group earnings call transcript.