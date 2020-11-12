Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares soar 21% after Q3 beats included 89% Y/Y revenue growth to RMB14.2B. Revenues from online marketing services and others increased 92% to RMB12.9B. Transaction services sales were up 66% to RMB1.3B.

GMV for the year was up 73% to RMB1.5B, the slowest growth rate since the company went public two years ago.

Costs of revenue rose 78% Y/Y to RMB3.3B driven by higher costs in payment processing fees, cloud services, and other online marketing expenses.

Average monthly active users increased 50% to 643.4M, and active buyers for the 12-month period were up 36% to 731.3.

Annual spending per active buyer for that period rose 27% to RMB2B.

"This quarter we continued to invest in user engagement, which resulted in strong growth of MAUs and active buyers,” says CEO Lei Chen. “Our strategic priorities are informed by the changes in consumer habits that we observe and anticipate. We continue to innovate in order to meet such needs, especially in the agricultural industry."

Press release.

Strong earnings helped PDD reverse losses tied to new Chinese antitrust regulations that target online platforms.