Walmart (NYSE:WMT) says it is adding more features to its pet business, including the launch of Walmart Pet Care.

Walmart Pet Care is described as a full-service, omnichannel pet care offering that makes holistic care easy, simple and affordable for the 90M pet owners who shop at Walmart.

The retailer says it will bring customers trusted pet care programs in one place, including Walmart Pet Insurance and convenient pet care services like dog-walking and pet sitting.

Walmart Pet Care includes Walmart PetRx, in-store and online pharmacy services introduced by Walmart in 2019, that give customers the opportunity to fill pet prescriptions at prices significantly below competitors.

Walmart is down 0.52% premarket to $147.20.

The development could be of interest to Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT). Shares of Chewy are down 2.55% in premarket action.

