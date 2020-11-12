Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) to buy a leading maker of tortilla chips, salsa and queso sold under the On The Border brand, Truco Enterprises from Insignia Capital Group for $480M.

The deal is expected to close in December 2020.

"On The Border is now one of the fastest growing Tortilla chip brands and the fastest growing dip brand in the category. Utz will be able to leverage its world class Direct Store Delivery network to help expand our brand into new markets. As a result, more consumers across the U.S will have access to our delicious, high quality tortilla chips and dips," said Truco CEO Shane Chambers.