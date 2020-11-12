Chinese internet stocks have taken a beating this week after news of China antitrust regulations that are targeting online platforms. But companies are moving into the green before the bell on strong earnings reports from Tencent and Pinduoduo.

On the move: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) +4.4% , Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) +1.3% , Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) +4.6% , and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) +5% .

Previously: Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com among those most affected by China's proposed antitrust rules (Nov. 12 2020)

Previously: Pinduoduo shares surge 21% after Q3 beats with 89% revenue growth, signaling China's e-commerce strength (Nov. 12 2020)

Previously: Tencent reports strong Q3 results driven by 45% online games boost (Nov. 12 2020)