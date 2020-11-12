SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) +4.8% pre-market after easily beating Q3 earnings and revenue expectations, and approving the initiation of a $0.05/share quarterly cash dividend beginning in Q1 2021.

SSR says it is on track to meet full-year updated production guidance after YTD output of 491.8K gold equiv. oz.

Q3 production from the Seabee mine fell 37% Y/Y to 20.2K oz., and the company lowers its full-year outlook for the mine to 80K-90K oz. from 110K-120K oz. previously.

Q3 production from the Marigold mine fell 7.2% Y/Y to 49.1K oz., and the company maintains full-year guidance of 225K-240K oz.

For FY 2020, SSR expects consolidated production of 680K-760K gold equiv. oz. from its four operating mines at consolidated AISC of $965-$1,040/oz.

The company expects H2 production will be 55%-60% weighted towards Q4 due to both the Seabee and Puna operations ramping up in Q3 following COVID-19 shutdowns.