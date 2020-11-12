Core CPI flat in October, lowest reading in five months

October Consumer Price Index: 0.0% M/M vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.2% prior.

Component indexes were mixed. Food index rose 0.2%, with food away from home index rising by 0.3% and food at home index up 0.1%; energy index rose 0.1% last month as the index for electricity increased 1.2%.

Core CPI: 0.0% vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.2% prior.

Index for shelter increased 0.1% in October, which was offset by a 0.4% decrease in the index for medical care.

All items index rose 1.2% for the 12 months ending October, a slightly smaller increase than the 1.4% rise for the 12-month period ending September.

Indexes for airline fares, recreation, and new vehicles were among those to rise, while the indexes for motor vehicle insurance, apparel, and household furnishings and operations declined.