Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX:XEBEF) inked a partnership with Shanghai based Shenergy Group opening large-scale opportunities to develop hydrogen infrastructure in China.

Initially formed in 2015, the existing Sino-Joint Venture partnership with Xebec Shanghai, will receive a direct strategic equity investment ($3.4M) from Shenergy in exchange for the debt and interest owed by Xebec for its share buyback obligation.

Shenergy is one of several designated state-owned enterprises tasked with building out hydrogen infrastructure in Shanghai and across China.

"This partnership will help us grow our hydrogen business in Asia and is expected to have a positive impact on our activities in Europe and North America as Xebec integrates with and benefits from the growing hydrogen supply chain in China," president & CEO Kurt Sorschak commented.

In September, China announced an aggressive hydrogen policy which targets 1M fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) on the road by 2030; until date, there have been ~7,200 FCEVs and 80 refueling stations deployed in China.