Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) announces that it signed a deal to acquire the four existing dealership locations of Noble RV, in Owatonna, Madelia, Oronoco (Rochester area) and Jordan (Minneapolis area), Minnesota.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The company expects to close on the deal in December. 2020.

The acquisition of the four Noble RV dealerships brings the count of Camping World Holdings RV SuperCenters in the state of Minnesota to a total of eight.

The acquisition is also said to be in line with company's future growth plans. The company expects to announce several additional markets for expansion throughout the country in 2021.

Source: Press Release