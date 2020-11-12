Northcoast warms up to Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) as a strong growth idea for 2021.

"We are raising our rating to BUY and setting a price target of $28, convinced that Wendy’s is well-positioned to drive growth in 2021 after recovering lost sales since Covid-19 began to spread. Our rating increase anticipates stable, incremental breakfast sales; growth in digital / delivery as consumers appear less price-sensitive despite higher third-party menu prices; and continued consumer demand for off-premises/drive thru."

The firm's price target on Wendy's of $28 reps more than 20% upside potential for shares.

WEN +1.21% premarket to $23.49.

Wendy's vs. select peers in 2020.