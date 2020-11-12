Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) jumps 20% in premarket, in reaction to additional data from a preclinical study evaluating its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Results showed a significant 4-5 log (10, 000x - 100,000x) reduction in lung viral load in hamsters that received two oral doses compared to non-vaccinated animals.

The data also showed comparable mucosal protection between intranasal and oral routes of administration.

As previously announced, all hamsters that received two oral doses of Vaxart’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed no systemic weight loss. Whereas, the unvaccinated animals lost ~9% total weight. Additionally, unvaccinated hamsters had over 2x the relative lung weight of orally vaccinated hamsters.