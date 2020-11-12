Aligos Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ALGS) Belgian subsidiary Aligos Belgium BV has been awarded a €1.8M grant by the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO) to support a nonclinical research project related to combination therapy for Hepatitis B at Aligos (CoHeBA).

The support will allow the company to collaborate with some of the esteemed leaders in the hepatitis B field to identify how its chronic hepatitis B (CHB) assets target components of the hepatitis B virus life cycle.

Developing a greater understanding of the candidates’ mechanism of action will empower Aligos' scientific team to develop pharmacologically promising combination therapies and next-generation therapeutics.

The project will be for a period of three years.