Oppenheimer recommends that Costco (NASDAQ:COST) be scooped up by investors on any signs of weakness.

Analyst Rupesh Parikh: "As we look across our broader food retailing/discounter and beauty coverage, we now rank COST as our favorite tactical play through the holiday season and into early 2021. We believe the company is best positioned to benefit from strong consumer demand in a number of categories from paper products, food, CE, and home-related products during the holiday period."

Parikh says after scanning Costco's November flyer that it is clear that the company has a strong assortment of compelling offers for consumers from TVs to home related categories. More Apple products are also on Costco shelves compared to a few years ago.

Costco is rate at Outperform by Oppenheimer and assigned a 12-month to 18-month price target of $400. The all-time high for Costco is $389.50.

COST +0.38% premarket to $374.34.

