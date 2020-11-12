Altria (NYSE:MO) announces that it has elected to convert its non-voting shares in JUUL Labs (JUUL) to voting shares.

The company says it does not currently intend to exercise its additional governance rights obtained upon conversion, including the right to elect directors to JUUL's board, or to vote its JUUL shares other than as a passive investor, pending the outcome of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission litigation.

The $12.8B investment by Altria in Juul in 2018 has been a disappointment so far.

