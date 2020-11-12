Apple iPhone 12 models have 'healthy initial demand,' says KeyBanc's carrier survey

Citing the results of a carrier survey, KeyBanc analyst John Vinh says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 12 lineup is off to a "healthy start."

A carrier promotion tailwind has helped drive "healthy initial demand, and in particular for the iPhone 12 Pro, where demand is clearly outstripping supply," says Vinh.

But the firm's Key First Look data shows "underwhelming" demand, which is likely due to capacity constraints at Apple retail stores due to pandemic safety measures.

KeyBanc recommends Overweight-rated Broadcom (AVGO +3.5% ), Qualcomm (QCOM +5.4% ), Skyworks (SWKS +4.8% ), and Synaptics (SYNA +1.4% ) as the best ways to play Apple's supply chain.

