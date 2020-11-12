The stay-at-home stocks are moving higher again premarket after a strong showing yesterday where the cyclical pandemic plays surrendered some of the huge gains seen in the first two days of the week.

Zoom Video (ZM, +2.3% ), the embodiment of stocks in a work-from-home environment, continues to make the outsize moves in this subsector. It’s adding in premarket trading to gains yesterday, when it stood head-and-shoulders above other stay-at-home plays in afternoon trading.

Docusign, Shopify, Roku, Cloudflare, Fastly and Peloton are also higher before the bell.

Zoom shares, down 26% in the first two days of the week, rose nearly 10% yesterday in what looked like a combination of fundamental and technical factors.

Zoom started higher at the open yesterday. Its gains faded some and it was up about 2.5% in mid-morning trading, its low for the day. Then shares began a steady climb higher.

Just after 1 p.m. ET, the stock crossed the $400 level and in five minutes it had surged 4.5% to around $417, its high for the day and putting it up 11% from the previous close.

It looked like Zoom would then give back a significant amount of that algorithmic jump fairly quickly, but at 1:47 p.m. ET, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all bars and restaurants with liquor licenses must close at 10 p.m. as cases of COVID mounted in a “fall surge”.

Zoom managed to hold onto a large part of those gains, outdistancing its stay-at-home peers at the close.

Looking at Zoom’s current technical picture, share are currently 11.5% below the 50-day simple moving average of around $467, which it plunged below on Monday. The stock, which had been coming off October all-time highs, had just survived a test of the 50-day SMA last week on Nov. 3.

The 50-day SMA is flattening out, but the 100- and 200-day SMAs are still upward sloping.

The relative strength index has come down from overbought in mid-October, to a much more comfortable 40.48.

Mott Capital Management, which says Zoom’s valuation does not reflect reality, says “the technical chart shows trouble may lie ahead, with what appears to be a head and shoulders pattern that had formed and been confirmed when the stock broke below $475”, with the potential to fall to $225.

“The stock could rise to around $475 and fill the technical gap created earlier this week,” Mott Capital wrote on Seeking Alpha yesterday. “That would allow it to retest the breakdown of the pattern. Should it fail to rise above $475, it will likely result in the shares resuming their previous trend lower. If for some reason, it advances beyond $475, it could result in the shares returning to their all-time highs.”

Sector Watch

Sticking with the stay-at-home stocks, Domino's Pizza (DPZ, -0.1% ) will get some additional attention this morning.

At 11 a.m. ET, Domino’s will hold a virtual Q&A event. The restaurant chain could also provide an update on new trends around the U.S. election and ongoing pandemic.

The stock was hit along with the group at the start of the week, but gains on Tuesday and Wednesday have it back near to where it closed on Friday.

See more market-moving events at Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch.