U.S. court tosses suit against Sibanye-Stillwater over mine deaths
Nov. 12, 2020 8:58 AM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)SBSWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) says a U.S. federal court dismissed a class action lawsuit seeking damages for allegedly false statements by the company and CEO Neal Froneman related to fatal incidents that occurred at its mining operations in 2018.
- The court found the plaintiffs failed to allege any violation of the U.S. securities laws and failed to establish that the company and Froneman acted with fraudulent intent, or that any stock market losses were caused by the statements in question.
- Sibanye recently reported record Q3 core earnings, with adjusted EBITDA nearly tripling to a record $922M compared with a year earlier.