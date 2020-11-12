U.S. court tosses suit against Sibanye-Stillwater over mine deaths

  • Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) says a U.S. federal court dismissed a class action lawsuit seeking damages for allegedly false statements by the company and CEO Neal Froneman related to fatal incidents that occurred at its mining operations in 2018.
  • The court found the plaintiffs failed to allege any violation of the U.S. securities laws and failed to establish that the company and Froneman acted with fraudulent intent, or that any stock market losses were caused by the statements in question.
  • Sibanye recently reported record Q3 core earnings, with adjusted EBITDA nearly tripling to a record $922M compared with a year earlier.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.