Food delivery provider DoorDash (DOORD), e-retailer Wish and kids gaming company Roblox (RBLX) are all expected to launch IPOs in December, according to CNBC.

The filings are expected as early as next week.

The three companies have already filed paperwork with the SEC on a confidential basis.

The election was considered a factor in the recent slow period for IPO filings. "There’s a bunch of pent-up demand. A lot of people were waiting to see how the market would react in a Biden victory," notes Kelly Rodriques, CEO of pre-IPO marketplace Forge.

