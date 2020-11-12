During this morning's Q3 earnings call, MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) CEO Mark Tabak responded to allegations in yesterday's Muddy Waters short report.

Tabak said the claim that largest client UnitedHealthcare was leaving is "absolutely false," and the two companies are actually expanding their relationship.

The exec also said UnitedHealthcare's Naviguard isn't meant to be a replacement for MultiPlan.

MPLN shares are up 3.3% pre-market to $7.24.

