Corning (NYSE:GLW) says that paints and coatings containing its Corning Guardiant technology have demonstrated to kill more that 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, in two hours or less.

The test was conducted under U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval.

"Our scientists have developed this unique paint additive using our highly engineered glass-ceramic technology. We are excited about the new lab results and look forward to working with our valued partner PPG," says chairman and CEO Wendell P. Weeks.

Corning Guardiant contains copper, which is said to exhibit antimicrobial efficacy when applied to surfaces, consistently reducing germs on contact.

Alongside, collaborating with leading paint and coatings manufacturers around the world, including PPG, Corning currently seeks EPA registration for its paint product formulated with Corning Guardiant.