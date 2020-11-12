VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) announces new in vitro electrophysiology data demonstrating that the mechanism of action of PH94B, the intranasal neuroactive steroid in development as a potential acute rapid-onset treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder (SAD), does not involve direct activation of GABA-A receptors, in distinct contrast to the mechanism of action of benzodiazepines, which act as direct positive modulators of GABA-A receptors.

PH94B had no agonist or antagonist effects on GABA receptors. While PH94B may regulate endogenous GABA circuits in the brain, it does not appear to directly bind to or modulate at concentrations <10mM, which differentiates its mechanism of action from benzodiazepines.

These studies are significant because they indicate that PH94B has no relevant benzodiazepine-like activity.

VistaGen is currently preparing PH94B for Phase 3 development as a potential acute treatment of anxiety in adults with SAD.

With its rapid-onset pharmacology, lack of systemic exposure and sedation, and its excellent safety profile, VTGN believes PH94B has potential to provide a safe alternative to benzodiazepines in the drug treatment paradigm for anxiety disorders.