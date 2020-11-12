The last time Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was above $16K was early in January 2018, when it was in rapid decline from its bubbly $20K peak hit a few days earlier.

Sometimes forgotten in the discussion of Bitcoin's big move in 2017 was how little time the crypto actually spent above $15K - just a handful of days. It's already well more than topped that in 2020.

We've heard from Paul Tudor Jones (wildly bullish) and Stan Druckenmiller (bullish, but more reserved than Jones). What say you, Ray Dalio?

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, The Oracle of Westport says he's not a fan, citing an inability to transact with it, volatility, and - maybe most importantly - his belief that governments will outlaw crypto should it get too popular.