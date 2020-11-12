CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) confirmed that it is in discussions with Pan Am Railways to acquire its assets, according to trade publication Trains and Progressive Railroading.

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry thinks the strategic rationale is not exactly clear.

Landry's dive: "From a strategic standpoint, acquiring the PAR would allow CSX to connect with the CMQ (which was acquired by CP last November) in Bangor, ME. From this perspective, it could give rise to a commercial arrangement between the two Class Is to capitalize on what is expected to be a secular growth story at the Port of St John in New Brunswick. To this end, both CP and CN have been touting the Eastern Cdn ports as an outsized LT growth oppty – with CN dubbing Halifax as the “Rupert of the East” and CP calling St John “the crown jewel of E. Atlantic ports”. However, the question then becomes the extent to which the Eastern Cdn ports will capitalize on shifting traffic from U.S. ports such as NY/NJ for destinations in the Midwest U.S. (a negative for both CSX and NSC). Industry contacts also tell us that CSX already has a relatively high density line from Albany to Worcester (running parallel to the PAR Southern, where NSC has a JV); the PAR is not fully cleared for double stack intermodal; and PAR infrastructure is not nearly up to CSX standards and therefore would require capex."

On the positive side, Landry thinks the deal could signal a narrative shift to growth. Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating in place.

CSX is flat in premarket trading.

