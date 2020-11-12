In the latest move in Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) war on counterfeiters, the e-commerce giant has filed suit against two social media influencers and nearly a dozen third-party merchants for promoting and facilitating the sale of counterfeit products on its platform.

Amazon says the merchants teamed up with the influencers, who promoted the goods on social media to get around Amazon's anti-counterfeiting tools.

In June, Amazon launched the Counterfeit Crimes Unit, which includes former federal prosecutors and data analysts who help monitor the site for fraudulent products and set up a legal case.

The sale of counterfeit goods hurts legitimate brands selling on Amazon, relationships the company doesn't want to sour especially after the soft launch of the Amazon Luxury Stores.