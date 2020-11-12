Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is up 10.4% pre-market, on reporting Q3 revenue growth of ~23% Y/Y, attributable to ~$1.1M of revenues by ThermoVU™ and Shield™ product lines.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 420 bps to 34.1%, reflecting manufacturing inefficiencies and unfavorable overhead variances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Operating loss reduced to $1.84M, compared to $2.28M a year ago.

Company reported net income of $527.44k, compared to loss of $2.98M a year ago.

Company expects continued revenue growth from ThermoVU™ and Shield™ product lines in future quarters and are considering additional products to complement these new safety product lines.

Company recorded a gain of ~$2.37M during quarter resulting from the termination and extinguishment of all obligations related to the Proceeds Investment Agreement.

Company reduced SG&A expenses by 11.6% Y/Y to $3.07M by reducing staffing levels, limiting travel and reducing many advertising and promotional activities.

“There seems to be a lot of moving parts for Digital Ally despite the fact that the underlying business doesn't appear to be too complicated. While the company is now relatively flush with cash, it's not clear to me they can use it to the advantage of the ordinary shareholder,” mentions SA Contributor Michael Fitzsimmons, with a Bearish rating.

