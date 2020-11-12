Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 1.9% premarket as Deutsche Bank boosts its price target, pointing to work on augmented reality.

The bank raised its target to $48 from $40, now implying 25% upside.

Sponsored photo "lenses," and filter ads, are "better positioned to scale at Snap than most investors realize," analyst Lloyd Walmsley writes, noting they're set to tie in to what has been a "somewhat vague" e-commerce strategy.

As that strategy comes together - including rolling out more AR shopping experiences like virtual stores - investors can get more confident about the company's ability to compound revenue at rapid rates on a multi-year basis, he says.

Wall Street is Bullish on Snap, with an average price target of $39.27, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.