Aimed at beefing up its activities in gene therapies, UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJF) has acquired Leuven, Belgium-based Handl Therapeutics BV, a developer of AAV gene therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, for an undisclosed sum.

It has also inked an R&D collaboration agreement with Alachua, FL-based (Gainesville area) Lacerta Therapeutics focused on AAV gene therapy approaches to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases with high unmet need. Lacerta will lead research, preclinical activities and early manufacturing process development while UCB will complete IND-enabling studies, manufacturing and clinical development. Financial terms remain confidential.