Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) +1.5% pre-market after Berenberg upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a Street-high $200 price target, up from $161, touting the company's hydroponics business which is highly exposed to the cannabis market.

Recent legalizations at the state level will create a "strong revenue opportunity" for Scotts, which will lead to higher sales and margins, Berneberg analyst Alex Maroccia says.

Also, a consumer craze for at-home gardening supplies supported the company during the pandemic, and Maroccia says gardening demand should continue to deliver strong cash flows past 2021 after Scotts' consumer segment saw its strongest-ever Y/Y quarterly growth.

SMG shares hit an all-time high last week after reporting roughly in-line results and above-consensus guidance for FY 2021.