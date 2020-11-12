Ford (NYSE:F) officially introduces the 2022 E-Transit all-electric cargo van, which will list for under $45K.

E-Transit offers the same interior cargo dimensions and standard mounting points for continued integration with hundreds of upfitters and vehicle modifiers worldwide who provide compatible racks, bins and accessories on gas-powered Transit. With a usable battery capacity of 67 kilowatt-hours, E-Transit is stated to deliver an estimated range of 126 miles in the low-roof cargo van variant. Next-level software, services and capability are all part of the new cargo van. The E-Transit comes backed with an eight-year, 100K-mile electric vehicle component warrant.

The E-Transit is part of a Ford investment in electrification of more than $11.5B through 2022.

"Commercial vans might be the most effective use of electric vehicle technology. The combination of a consistent daily route with a home or work charging location solves two of the biggest EV customer concerns — range and infrastructure. Roll in the high torque and low noise offered by every EV and you have an ideal urban utility vehicle. Ford’s ability to provide a specific home charger to fully charge the E Transit overnight, along with all the same upfitting options and service support available on the traditional E Transit should deliver full confidence to existing Transit customers," says iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer on the new Ford announcement.

Shares of Ford are down 0.36% AH to $8.31.

