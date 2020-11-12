S&P drifting with dip in rates hurting cyclicals and techs flat

The broader market is slightly lower as the huge swings between the cyclicals and the tech favorites this week looks to have left the S&P (SP500) -0.5% without a clear leader.

The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.1% is still performing a little better, with stay-at-home stocks adding to yesterday's gains.

But 10 out of 11 S&P sectors are starting in the red, with reopening plays sliding again on prospects of stricter COVID measures in major cities.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are among the weakest, with rates falling after the core CPI came in flat for October, the lowest in five months. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 0.93%, down about 5 basis points.

Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is the only sector showing gains, thanks to a small group of stocks. Netflix, Facebook and Twitter are higher, and the videogame stocks continue to rebound after Monday's selloff.